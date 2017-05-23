Grey Novitec N-Largo S Ferrari F12 Isn't For The Faint-Hearted

A rare example of Novitec Rosso's Ferrari F12 Berlinetta-based N-Largo S could be all yours for 'just' $735,000, almost double the price of a standard F12.
The N-Largo S was introduced this time last year as an even more overt variant of the tuning specialist's standard N-Largo. Compared to its predecessor, the N-Largo S has a different exterior that means it is 7 cm wider at the front and 11 cm wider at the rear. There's also huge 21-inch and 22-inch wheels.
This particular unit on James Edition is said to be the very first of just 11 built and like all others, has a naturally-aspirated 6.3-liter V12 engine delivering 770 hp. Its carbon fiber bodywork has also been painted in a stealthy shade of grey and has a set of eye-catching silver and black wheels.
With less power and less practicality than the new Ferrari 812 Superfast, a car like the Novitec N-Largo doesn't make much economic sense. However, for those that have enough money to rival that of a bank, the car offers a unique way to stand out.