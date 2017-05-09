Group B! Pick Your Homologated Rally Machine And Place Your Bid

Group B. Just say the words in certain company (as in, our kind of company) and you'd better be prepared with a mop and bucket for all the drool you'll need to clean up. It was, without a doubt, the ultimate age of rallying, with the most incredible machines ever to slide and jump their way along mixed surfaces.
As with some other racing classes, Group B regulations required homologation. So participating manufacturers had to produce a limited number of road-going versions of the machinery they were fielding on the rally stage.
Two of those homologation specials are now coming up for auction. Both were made in 1985 in limited quantities of 200 or less, and both are headed to the RM Sotheby's auction later this month on Lake Como with six-figure pre-sale estimates.
In one corner we have a red Lancia Delta S4 Stradale, with what looks like a beautiful tan Alcantara interior. It's powered by a 1.8-liter inline four with both supercharger and turbocharger, kicking out 300 horsepower to all four wheels through a five-speed manual transmission. Well documented and presented in “flawless condition throughout,” it carries less than 1,000 miles and is projected to sell for between €450,000 and €550,000 (or as much as $600k at current exchange rates).
Prefer German engineering over Italian craftsmanship? The Lancia is joined by a white Audi Sport Quattro of the same year. The 2.1-liter turbocharged inline-five was dino'd at 343 hp, and has been completely overhauled. One of just 164 road-going versions sold, this example has been used extensively, having accrued over 56,000 miles – less than 6,200 of which were covered in the last ten years. The heavy usage, however, means that it's expected to sell for less: €300-350k, according to the auctioneer (or about $350k in US funds, give or take).
Check 'em both out in the galleries below, captured by Cymon Taylor and Dirk de Jager, respectively, for RM Sotheby's.