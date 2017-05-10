Guy Creates Epic VFX Video To Sell His 1996 Suzuki Vitara

If you're going to go through all the trouble of making a sales video for your used 1996 Suzuki Vitara, might as well go all out if you've got the necessary digital skills.
One Eugene Romanovsky, a visual effects artist, has placed his '96 Vitara in all sorts of wacky environments. The clip starts off a bit tame, with the small SUV taking on terrain that it would normally be able to face.
However, after the 15-second mark, things start to get a little bit...out of hand. Let's put it this way, have you ever seen a Suzuki Vitara driving in a pack of dinosaurs? How about participating in a Mad Max chase scene?
By the time this sales clip ends, you will have seen this old Vitara take on an avalanche, a deep sea dive, plus a space journey to the moon (and back) - with a Back to the Future-style arrival.
And to think that automakers such as BMW only went as far as to make a 6-Series visible from on-board a space shuttle. Now we know they should have launched that 6er towards the final frontier.