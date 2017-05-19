Haas F1 Unveils New Livery For Rest Of 2017 Season

Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen will take to the grid in Monaco with a new color scheme following a recent styling update by Haas F1.
Like before, the car remains predominantly gray, although sections that were previously red, like the nose, now feature more gray tones, for more of a monochromatic appearance.
Haas has kept the angular red accent mark on the rear of their VF-17 racer, adopted since their inaugural season, while adding easier-to-read driver identifiers to the shark fin.
"It is for the whole year now," stated team boss Guenther Steiner, referring to the revised look. "With the change in the size of the numbers and its positioning, we looked into making the entire car a little more visible."
"It's a styling upgrade for a locale where upgraded style is a way of life," states the team on their official website, referring obviously to the Monaco Grand Prix.
