Hartmann VP Spirit Isn't Your Average Mercedes-Benz Vito

Hartmann's Vansports division have come up with yet another upgrade package, this time for the Mercedes-Benz Vito.
Based on the 119 CDI Mixto, but with a 3,200mm wheelbase and long overhang, the Hartmann VP Spirit adds a few visual updates that include a front spoiler lip, side sills, rear apron, and roof-mounted spoiler.
Moreover, the vehicle's door handles and side mirror caps have been coated in the same white shade as the rest of the Vito, whereas the roof and grille feature a matte black vinyl wrapping, for some well-deserved contrast.
An aftermarket set of wheels, 19-inch in size, wrapped in 245/45 ContiSportContact tires, rounds up the list of exterior updates.
Inside, the tuner has covered the A and B pillars, along with the roof headliner, in black microfiber, while the lining of the side panels in the front features a black Porsche carpet, and the seats have a gaucho-leather finish, with contrast seams.
Providing a unique look throughout the cabin are the leather-lined front and rear door panels, tailgate, decorative parts in the dashboard (with a matte black carbon design), door sill protectors, and pedals.
No pricing details have been announced, so contacting Hartmann should shed more light on the case.