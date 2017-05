Hartmann VP Spirit Isn't Your Average Mercedes-Benz Vito

PHOTO GALLERY

Hartmann's Vansports division have come up with yet another upgrade package, this time for the Mercedes-Benz Vito.Based on the 119 CDI Mixto, but with a 3,200mm wheelbase and long overhang, the Hartmann VP Spirit adds a few visual updates that include a front spoiler lip, side sills, rear apron, and roof-mounted spoiler.Moreover, the vehicle's door handles and side mirror caps have been coated in the same white shade as the rest of the Vito, whereas the roof and grille feature a matte black vinyl wrapping, for some well-deserved contrast.An aftermarket set of wheels, 19-inch in size, wrapped in 245/45 ContiSportContact tires, rounds up the list of exterior updates Inside, the tuner has covered the A and B pillars, along with the roof headliner, in black microfiber, while the lining of the side panels in the front features a black Porsche carpet, and the seats have a gaucho-leather finish, with contrast seams.Providing a unique look throughout the cabin are the leather-lined front and rear door panels, tailgate, decorative parts in the dashboard (with a matte black carbon design), door sill protectors, and pedals.No pricing details have been announced, so contacting Hartmann should shed more light on the case.