Has Lamborghini's Nurburgring Hero Been Worth The Wait?

So we know that the Lamborghini Huracan Performante set a lap record around the Nurburgring and that it features all kinds of aero wizardry but is it actually any good to drive?
The crew from Piston Heads recently flew to the global launch of the track-focused Lamborghini at Imola to find out and based on this review and other recently-published written reviews, it seems the Italian marque finally has a model in its range to match the dynamics and driving enjoyment offered by the Ferrari 458 Speciale and McLaren 675LT.
It's no secret that in the past, Lamborghini's track-focused vehicles have generally been faster than their regular counterparts but not necessarily more enjoyed to drive. The Huracan Performante seems to be different.
Dan Trent comments that the dynamic steering system of the car has been dramatically improved and helps to instantly inspire confidence in the driver. Additionally, he says that the active aerodynamics allows for the supercar's power to be applied impossibly early when exiting corners. These changes, combined with many others, appear to have transformed Lamborghini's V10 supercar.