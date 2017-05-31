Havelaar Bison Is Canada's Attempt At An Electric Pickup

Canada has joined in on what could eventually be the booming electric pickup market following the unveiling of the Havelaar Bison.
The pickup, created by start-up Havelaar, has debuted just a few weeks after the Workhorse became the first electric pickup of its kind and combines a rough and ready design with most of the features you’d expect from an EV these days.
Underpinning the Bison is a carbon fiber reinforced steel space frame chassis while drive is provided by two electric motors, one driving the front wheels and the other driving the rear. No horsepower or torque figures have been announced but the company says it’ll be able to travel up to 300 km (186 mph) on a single charge.
The design of the Bison is also worth talking about. The front features angular headlights and faux air intakes and the pickup also has a bulging hood that looks like it’s ready to jump out and attack. When viewed from the side, the low-profile shape becomes apparent with the roofline remarkably low for a pickup of this size. The rear tray also has 46 square feet of cargo space.
Inside, Havelaar have taken some inspiration from Tesla and featured a large touchscreen in the dashboard and complemented it with a digital instrument display.
No announcement has been made about if or when the Bison will reach the production line.
More of the Havelaar #Bison Electric Pickup today at @EVVEconf in Markham #evveconf pic.twitter.com/MjJd2dkWjV— Waterloo Region EVA (@WREVAGroup) May 30, 2017