Hear The BMW M8's Crackling Exhaust Note

BMW shocked many at this weekend’s Nurburgring 24 Hours by unveiling a prototype of the upcoming M8, barely a day the 8-Series Concept was revealed in Italy.
While we now have confirmation that an M8 is just around the corner, BMW hasn’t released any details about what is found beneath the vehicle’s camouflaged body but whatever it is, it sounds pretty ferocious, as the video after the jump shows.
Captured on the sidelines of the Nurburgring, the clip shows a BMW engineer happily revving the car to the point where it pops and crackles like a proper sports coupe should and makes the current M6 seem rather tame. However, it is very possible that some exhaust tweaks will be made for the production model.
It is very likely that power for the M8 will come courtesy of the brand’s familiar 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 recently upgraded to around 600 hp in the new M5. If this is the case, the same all-wheel drive system with a rear-wheel drive mode of the M5 could make its way into BMW’s rival to the Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe.
Discussing the car at its ‘Green Hell’ launch, BMW M boss Frank Van Meel said “The future BMW M8 will build on the genes of the 8 Series and augment its DNA with added track ability and generous extra portions of dynamic sharpness, precision and agility. It all flows into a driving experience that bears the familiar BMW M hallmarks and satisfies our customers’ most exacting requirements.”