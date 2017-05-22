Hear The Hyundai i30 N Roar To Life

Hyundai continues to tease the i30 N as the company has released a short audio clip of the car's exhaust.
Sounding a lot sportier than previous models, the i30 N won't be confused with run-of-the-mill economy cars.
While the clip doesn't reveal much about the model, previous spy photos have shown it will have a new front bumper, horizontal LED daytime running lights, and sportier side skirts. The car will also be equipped with a larger rear spoiler, a dual exhaust system, and unique alloy wheels that are backed up by a high-performance braking system.
Specifications remain unconfirmed but the i30 N is expected to have a revised power steering system as well as stiffer engine and transmission mounts. The car will also come equipped with a retuned suspension that may have a new front axle knuckle for sharper turn-ins.
Power will likely be provided by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. Nothing is official but previous reports have suggested the engine could have outputs of 250 PS (246 hp) and 275 PS (271 hp). Regardless of the final numbers, the engine is expected to be connected to either a six-speed manual or an optional automatic gearbox.
Thanks to Igor for the tip!
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops