Here's 13-Minutes Of Ferrari FXX Ks Roaring At Monza

When you have more money than some small countries, Ferrari is the first place to turn for many of the world’s wealthiest and Ferrari models don’t come much more epic than the FXX K.
Unless you manage to purchase an ex-Ferrari Formula 1 race car, the FXX K is the pinnacle and it is little wonder why. Based around the LaFerrari road car but with even more power, less weight and comprehensive aerodynamic modifications, the FXX K really is one of the craziest cars the marque has ever created for its most loyal and dedicated owners.
Last week, Ferrari offered FXX K owners the opportunity to drive their hybrid hypercars at the legendary Monza racing circuit and while some drivers were rather tentative, the video below shows that many took the cars to their absolute limits with the V12 singing through the trees.
In our opinion, the FXX K doesn’t sound as nice as the FXX or 599XX to come before it but that’s just nitpicking. We’d be thrilled to even sit in one.