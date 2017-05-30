Here's The 2018 Renault Megane R.S. Without Any Camo

A few days after the 2018 Renault Megane R.S. debuted in yellow and black camoflage at the Monaco Grand Prix, an image has leaked online showing the new hot hatch without any disguise.
Painted white, the car sits on a set of silver and black wheels previously seen on prototypes. The photo also reveals some the model’s eye-catching design elements, including small air vents behind the front wheels, angular bodywork, a small roof spoiler and a rectangular exhaust exiting out of the center of the diffuser.
While the previous-generation Megane R.S. was offered as a three-door, the new model will be sold exclusively as a five-door due to dwindling demand for three-door vehicles. Another first for the 2018 model is that it will be offered with both a dual-clutch EDC transmission and a six-speed manual shifter.
At the heart of the new model will be a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder delivering around 300 hp. Renault has also developed a new version of its rear-wheel steering system for the car, and will match it with a limited-slip differential and sports suspension.
The 2018 Megane RS will make its official debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show on September 12.
Photo credits: Megane RS Online/Facebook