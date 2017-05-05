Here's How Much The Corvette Changed In The Past 30 Years
By Sergiu Tudose
In order to see just how much of an improvement the 2017 Corvette is compared to its counterpart from 30 years ago, you need to look not just at performance, but also price.
Thanks to this chart courtesy of BRIDJIT Curb Ramps, we get a picture of what these two models look like next to each other, with a focus on power, performance, fuel economy and of course their MSRPs.
Once you adjust for inflation, you'll find that the price of the 2017 Corvette is nearly $5,000 less than that of the 1987 model, which is great seen as how the modern car has nearly twice the power.
They remain, however, remarkably similar when it comes to weight and fuel economy, although once you start doing 0 to 60 sprints and 1/4 mile runs, the 2017 Vette obliterates its ancestor, especially over longer distances.
Overall, the Corvette has clearly evolved from its status as a powerful sports car, to that of a genuine supercar, when it comes to performance and handling. You can also argue that in terms of looks, the latest-generation C7 Vette is the most aggressive yet.