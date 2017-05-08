Here's The New 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4

These are the first spy shots showing Porsche’s work on a hardcore version of the 718 Cayman, which is either going to replace the GT4 or is aiming to adopt the more provocative GT4 RS name tag.
Purists will be happy to know that the upcoming bad boy of the 718 Cayman range will not use a turbocharged flat-four but instead will stick to naturally aspirated six-cylinder goodness as we reported earlier on the matter.
The original Cayman GT4 was propelled by a 911-sourced 3.8-litre flat-six unit and our intel tells us that Porsche is probably going to up the ante with a detuned version of the 4.0-litre unit found in the new 911 GT3.
The spy shots show us an early prototype doing some laps at the Nurburgring, probably testing new suspension parts and an exhaust system that’s not that well fitted, indicating at a new engine providing the power.
With the previous Cayman GT4 getting 385hp, it’s safe to expect over 400hp from the new version. One other thing that can’t go unnoticed is the wheel arches that are filled with foam, making the car look wider.
The new hot iteration of the 718 Cayman will also continue using a good old-fashioned six-speed manual gearbox, with the option of a PDK dual-clutch transmission a possibility.
Stay tuned for more on the upcoming hardcore Porsche 718 Cayman as there are many questions still waiting for an answer.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops