Here's Our First Look At The 2018 Volvo XC40's Interior

Following those production body shots of the XC40 we saw back in February, we now have our first look at what this car is going to be like once you take a seat behind the wheel.
Before we dive into the interior design, we need to mention that the exterior is wrapped in the same camo and cladding we saw on that model undergoing winter tests a couple months back.
The cabin however is a lot more exposed, and we can tell it has a clean design, featuring a three-spoke steering wheel, portrait-style infotainment display, vertical air vents (smaller than on the XC60) and an overall simpler center console design.
To be fair, we expected the XC40's cabin to look a bit less expensive than what we get with its larger siblings, especially since its main rivals will be models like the Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1 and Audi Q3 - all of whom represent an "entry-level" step inside the small premium crossover segment.
Another thing we can confirm is that the rear window design is definitely the same as on the XC40 concept, which is interesting from a design perspective, although it could limit visibility, while making the cabin feel less airy for rear-sitting passengers - like in a Toyota C-HR.
The Volvo XC40 will also utilize the Swedish automaker's new Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform, designed not just for this model, but also other 40-series cars, as well as the Lynk & Co compact SUV. As for its engine range, the XC40 is expected to be Volvo's first model to feature a new 1.5-liter three-cylinder unit, joining a range of turbocharged petrol and diesels, followed by a plug-in hybrid later on.
Volvo is expected to unveil the XC40 later on this year, with sales getting under way either in late 2017 or early 2018.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops