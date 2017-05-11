Here's What 284Km/h In An Alfa Giulia QV Looks Like On The Autobahn

Parts of the German Autobahn that don't have a speed limit are among the last places on Earth where enthusiasts can try to legally max out their cars.
And when those rides happen to be in the same league as the BMW M3 and Mercedes-AMG C63, like the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Verde, the run is even more impressive, especially from the driver's point of view.
The man holding the wheel took a few shots at trying to make his GPS speedometer indicate 305km/h (190mph), which is the Italian premium compact saloon's official top speed, but since he couldn’t find a long enough strip of empty road ahead, he had to settle for 284km/h (176mph), before applying the brakes.
Making the Alfa Romeo Giulia QV an absolute beast in its segment is the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine, which was developed with the help of Ferrari's know-how. It makes 505 horses and 600Nm (443lb-ft) of torque, which allows the car to reach 100km/h (62mph), from a standstill, in just 3.9 seconds.
Buying the high-performance four-door model will set you back for at least €72,800 ($78,322) in Germany, while on this side of the pond, it has an MSRP of $72,000.