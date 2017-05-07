Hit The Track In The Aston Martin CEO's Own Vantage GT3 Racer

Looking for a track toy? You could get something that's designed for the purpose, bring a road car to the circuit, or you could pick up a decommissioned race car and really get the full gentleman-racer experience.
Like with this 2013 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 racer.
Offered for sale on eBay by Dallas Motorsports, this Vantage is said to have been built by Prodrive for use by Aston Martin's CEO – an office which, at the time, was transitioning from Ulrich Bez to Andy Palmer.
Bearing serial number 001, it's since been brought up to 2015 specification, after which it's only been run for about six hours of track time by a private enthusiast.
It's powered by Aston's evergreen 6.0-liter V12, kicking out 600 horsepower through a six-speed sequential transmission with ZF racing clutch. It has a full FIA roll cage, pneumatic jack system, adjustable suspension, fire-suppression system... the works, in short, leaving it eligible for an array of racing series, or just for toying around.
Enticed? It's listed with a buy-it-now price of $310,000 – or best offer. Check it out in the images below and head on over to the auction page to entertain your fantasies.