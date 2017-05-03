Hold Your Horses, It's The New Ram 2500 Kentucky Derby Edition With 385HP Diesel

The Kentucky Derby takes place this weekend and Ram is celebrating the occasion by unveiling a one-off truck which will be awarded to the trainer of the winning horse.
Dubbed the 143rd Kentucky Derby Edition Ram 2500 Limited, the truck features a Brilliant Black exterior with blue Kentucky Derby logos. The model has also a hand-painted Kentucky Derby rose badge which is mounted on the front grille.
Ram declined to mention any interior changes but the model should come nicely equipped with heated / ventilated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and an 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment system with GPS navigation.
A 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel engine resides under the hood and produces 385 hp (390 PS) and 900 lb-ft (1219 Nm) of torque. It is connected to a six-speed automatic transmission and a four-wheel drive system.
Since Ram is the official truck of Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby, the brand will have a large presence at the event. Visitors will be able to see an assortment of different truck displays and can participate in several Ram-branded giveaways. Viewers at home won't be left out on the action as they can expect to see several Ram commercials and can enter to win a 2017 Ram 3500 Limited.