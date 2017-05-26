Holden Builds Its Final Chevrolet SS

The final Chevrolet SS has been built by Holden in Adelaide, Australia and is currently on its way to the United States.
The vehicle was painted in a shade of black and fitted with the available six-speed manual transmission. To commemorate it as the final vehicle, employees at the production facility signed the engine bay at the request of the U.S. owner.
“Just as the vehicle was being produced, the Holden manufacturing team received a request from a US customer, asking the manufacturing employees to sign their Chevrolet SS,” a Holden spokesperson confirmed to Motoring.
Throughout the vehicle’s production run, Holden built a total of 12,953 Chevrolet SS sedans for the U.S. market as well as 7,305 Chevrolet Caprice Police Patrol vehicles.
Before the SS launched, Holden built roughly 41,000 Pontiac G8s between 2007 and 2009 as well as 31,500 Pontiac GTO models between 2004 and 2005.