Holden Trailblazer Gets A Z71 Injection Down Under

Holden has expanded its Trailblazer range in Australia by launching a special edition Z71 version.
Limited to just 400 units, it's priced at a AUD $1,000 (USD $753) premium to the LTZ, on which is based, and can be had in two standard colors - Summit White and Absolute Red, and two optional sprays - Satin Steel Grey and Mineral Black. It also comes with a long list of styling enhancements, such as the black-finished body side mouldings, belt line mouldings, mirrors and door handles, a glossy black B-pillar applique, Z71 hood decals, and 18-inch alloy wheels that come straight from the Z71 ute.
The only features that otherwise let passengers know they're not sitting in an average Trailblazer are the Z71 headrest embroidery, and floor mats, which come in addition to the heated front seats, leather trim, reversing camera, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.
Powering the special edition SUV is the 2.8-liter Duramax turbodiesel engine, producing 200PS (197hp) and 500Nm (369lb-ft) of torque, which is married to a six-speed automatic gearbox.
Holden will start taking orders for the new Trailblazer Z71 this June.