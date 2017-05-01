Homemade Gymkhana Video With A Subaru Is Seriously Impressive

We all may like to think that we can drive like Ken Block but the truth is, he’s a master at the craft and sadly, most of us mere mortals aren’t.
Nevertheless, Ken Block fan and amateur racing driver Tyler Witte has tried his best to imitate the Gymkhana expert with his own 4-minute video and done a mighty fine job with it. While it doesn’t feature a 600 hp+ rally car designed specifically for the art of drifting, Witte does display some seriously impressive car control.
The video starts on the dirt with the black Subaru Impreza WRX sliding through some corners and performing a small jump, relatively tame compared to Block’s endeavours but cool nevertheless. On the tarmac, the driving gets even better with some amazing slides where Witte achieves some seriously ridiculous slip angles
The highlight however comes right at the end and is well worth watching.