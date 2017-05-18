Honda Accord Plows Into Crowd In Times Square, One Confirmed Dead And Multiple Injured

NEW: NYC Mayor de Blasio on Times Square crash: "There's no indication that this was an act of terrorism" based off info they currently have pic.twitter.com/IVShgR9Xq1 — ABC News (@ABC) May 18, 2017

NYC Mayor de Blasio says man in custody for Times Square crash is a former member of the United States Navy with a criminal history. pic.twitter.com/wyVawOI1yS May 18, 2017

Video shows car smoking after crashing into multiple pedestrians in Times Square; at least 1 killed, several injured

A man was arrested on Thursday afternoon after his speeding vehicle struck a group of pedestrians on the sidewalk at Times Square, NY.The FDNY has just confirmed the latest patient count, stating that there are 19 injuries in total and one fatality. According to, the incident happened around lunch time, when Times Square is usually filled with tourists and employees from nearby companies.As of right now, the NYPD has stated that this is believed to be an isolated incident and not a terror attack, although it will of course remain under investigation.The driver of the Accord allegedly has a history of DWI arrests, as reported by the, and appeared to be either under the influence of drugs or dunk. Both conditions would indeed point towards this being an accident, although we'll need to wait until the NYPD release more findings on their investigation.New York Mayor Bill de Blasio is also expected to make himself available to the media - his statement will be made live on theYouTube channel, so clickin order to tune in.Mayor de Blasio called this a "very serious incident" and assured the public that authorities will learn a lot about what happened in the coming hours. One of the things we just learned is that the driver of the sedan not only has a criminal history, but is also a former member of the US Navy. His name is Richard Rojas, and is a 26-year old Bronx resident.