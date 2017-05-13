Honda Australia Launches Civic Orange Edition And Black Pack

Honda Australia has revealed the limited-run Civic Orange Edition to celebrate the launch of the new Civic hatchback down under.
Only 100 examples of the Civic Orange Edition will be offered to customers of the Civic VTi, VTI-S, VTi-L and VTi-LX. As the name implies, the car is differentiated from the standard hatchback due to the orange front splitter, orange side skirts and livery and orange rear diffuser. Additionally, the Orange Edition comes standard with a set of black 17-inch wheels.
Local customers will be hit with a $2,998 premium to order the kit.
If orange isn’t to your taste, Honda’s Australian arm is also offering the Black Pack for all 10th-generation Civic hatch models, excluding the RS. Also priced at $2,998, it includes all the same parts as the Orange Edition except they’re painted black, obviously.