Honda Civic Type R Priced From £30,995 In The UK

The current fastest front-wheel drive production model around the ‘Ring, the new Honda Civic Type R, is set to arrive in Honda UK dealerships this July.
The entry-level version will cost upwards of £30,995, with the GT version asking for an additional £2,000, priced at £32,995.
GT models come with features like blind spot monitoring, cross traffic monitor, dual zone climate control, auto dimming rear view mirror, Honda’s Connect infotainment with Garmin Navigation, wireless charging, high power audio and LED front fog lights as standard.
Honda’s latest hot hatch is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol unit that pumps out 316hp (320PS) and 295lb-ft (400Nm) of peak torque. Mated exclusively to a six-speed manual gearbox, the new Civic Type R managed to reclaim the title of the fastest front-driven production vehicle around the Nurburgring by posting a 7min 43.8sec lap time, nearly 5.5 seconds faster than the VW Golf Clubsport S and 7 seconds faster than its predecessor.
The chassis is now longer, lower and wider and gets a revised McPherson front suspension along with a multilink rear setup, with torsional rigidity increasing by 39 percent when compared to the outgoing Civic Type R.