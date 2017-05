Honda NSX-Powered S2000 Is A Perfect Track Toy

VIDEO

What do you get when you combine the Honda S2000 with the iconic NSX ? The Honda S3500.Built by ECU Performance in 2015, this unique S2000 build is powered by the NSX's C32B, 3.2-liter six-cylinder engine. However, it has been stroked to 3.5-liters and now dubbed the C35B while also fitted with ported heads and aftermarket camshafts. All up, it delivers a cool 450 hp and 400 Nm of torque.Other bespoke powertrain components include a Dranth sequential 6-speed transmission with a Tilton twin plate clutch, custom headers, a new exhaust, KW Competition suspension, a Haltech PS2000 ECU and Haltech HPI6. There's also a set of seriously attractive independent throttle bodies.When outfitted with a towering carbon fiber rear wing, a huge rear diffuser, an aftermarket hardtop and a new front splitter, you have the makings of a seriously impressive track weapon