Honda Reopens Its Huge Proving Center In California

The Honda Proving Center has been reopened in California following extensive renovations to make it better than ever.
The new facility now includes a 7.5-mile banked oval track and a 4.5-mile road course to test and fully exploit the performance potential of Honda's road-going models. Alongside these areas is a 1.3 million square-foot vehicle dynamics testing location and a powersports complex designed for development testing of the company's motorcycles, side-by-side vehicles and all-terrain vehicles.
Also found at the Honda Proving Center is a 1.6-mile gravel course and rough road, perfect for off-road vehicles. There's also an an advanced operations center which monitors everything happening at the facility.
Discussing the improved area, senior vice president of American Honda's automobile division Jeff Conrad said “The enhancements we have made at the Honda Proving Center will play an important role in advancing the performance capabilities of our products for our customers.
“HPC has long played a valuable role in the development of our products and this renovation will ensure it continues to do so."