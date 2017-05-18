Honda S660 Bruno Leather Edition Turns Shifting Into A Game

Honda certainly caught our attention when it revealed the S660 back in 2013, and put it into production in 2015. Unfortunately it has yet to offer the nimble little roadster in many markets outside of Japan, which is a shame, because it's only getting more tempting.
The latest sweetening of the proverbial plum comes in the form of the Bruno Leather Edition – which, as you can tell, comes in brown, and has leather.
The Velvet Maroon Metallic exterior paint is unique to this model, but if you're not into it, the special edition can also be ordered in pearl white or metallic gray, either of which would look pretty spot-on with the Jazz Brown leather cockpit. All told, Honda will only make 800 examples of this special edition, available with either a six-speed manual or paddle-shiftable CVT.
At the same time, Honda has also announced another new feature for the S660 that strikes us as a lot of fun. It's an iPhone app called Rev Beat that turns shifting the six-speed into a game for the Dance Dance Revolution generation. It rates each shift as Bad, Good, or Excellent, tracks the driver's score on the center console display, and allows sharing via Twitter – all of which strikes us as a fun way to up your stick-shifting skills, and hopefully wouldn't prove too distracting behind the wheel.