Honda Shows The Racing Pedigree Of Its Performance Models

There’s no doubt that Honda’s racing pedigree has suffered a beating in the last two years because of its dismal Formula One performance.
However, in a new commercial, the company wants to remind its faithful that racing DNA is still found in its models and in our opinion, it does quite a good job at it.
The ad starts off with an animation of the Honda Ridgeline Baja racer in action before it sheds its skin to reveal the Honda Civic used in Global Rallycross. The Civic then morphs into a Honda-powered IndyCar which turns into the new Civic Type R, the automaker’s latest and greatest performance model.
As you’d expect, there’s not the slightest mention of the firm’s recent F1 efforts.
Smart move Honda, smart move…