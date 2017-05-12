Honda’s Turbocharged Civic Si Goes On Sale, Starting From $23,900

Honda’s first-ever turbocharged Civic Si Coupe and Sedan will become available at Honda dealerships across the U.S. starting from tomorrow.
The new 2017 Honda Civic Si is priced from $23,900 MSRP for either the Coupe or the Sedan bodystyle.
Under the bonnet lives Honda’s turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol with direct injection and dual-variable cam timing, producing 205hp and 192lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a short-throw six-speed manual transmission.
The new generation is also significantly lighter from previous Si models, with the Si Sedan being down 96lbs from the previous model with a curb weight of 2,906lbs and the Si Coupe being 113lbs lighter from its predecessor, at 2,889lbs.
The more rigid chassis benefits from sport-tuned suspension with two-mode adaptive dampers, a limited-slip differential, larger brake rotors and more rigid stabilizer bars, among others. The front upper control arms are ultra-rigid and come straight from the Civic Type R.
The exterior look is enhanced with a gloss black fascia, larger lower air intakes, 18-inch alloys and a chrome-finished center-mounted polygonal exhaust. The Si Coupe further adds a rear full-width light bar and a raised rear spoiler.
The cabin features bolstered sport seats with red stitching that runs across the interior. The red detailing continues onto the driver’s TFT meter as well as the audio illumination.