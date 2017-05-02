Hondata's ECU Flash Makes Civic Turbo More Powerful Than Si

Do you own a 10th gen Honda Civic Turbo but want the extra power and performance of the Si without buying a new car? Fear no more as Hondata has the solution.
The tuning company has just launched a special tune for turbocharged Civic models outfitted with the available manual transmission and the CVT.
In those with the manual ‘box, Hondata’s modifications see boost increased by 9 psi and a no-lift shifting function added. The results of these relatively minor ECU tweaks result in big power gains.
In fact, it adds 35 hp and 60 lb-ft of torque at the crank over a Civic Sport, not just making the popular Civic variant much more brisk but also 20 hp and 62 lb-ft more potent than the recently-released Civic Si. In CVT models, Hondata has managed to turn up the boost by 3 or 6 psi, resulting in 214 hp and 220 lb-ft.
The tune is currently CARB-pending and can be purchased at a Hondata dealer for as little as $350. If a customer wants the optional Hondata FlashPro tool that allows the tune to be converted to stock at a moment’s notice, it costs $695.