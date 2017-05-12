Hot VW Up! GTI Minicar Getting Ready For Its Big Debut

VW is getting ready to reveal the final production GTI version of the Up minicar, and just by reading the specs, it should be a proper hoot.
The range-topping version of the Up -and the smallest member of the GTI family- will be powered by a 114hp version of the 1.0-litre TSI three-cylinder unit, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.
Following the known GTI recipe, VW has added to the Up’s bodywork things like bigger wheels, aggressive bumpers all around, fatter side sills, a rear wing and probably some graphics to let people know that this minicar has a better sense of humor than others.
The interior will be trimmed in the trademark chequered cloth upholstery and feature a sportier steering wheel with a more sculpted rim and other design details for the necessary GTI vibe.
VW brand CEO Herbert Diess told AutoNews that they will keep their smallest model around for more years, since it remains the benchmark in the segment. Production of the new Up GTI is expected to start later this year.
“The Up still wins practically every comparison test,” Diess said. “It was just refreshed last year with new, turbocharged engines and we can announce that we will be bringing an Up GTi to add more emotional appeal”.
VW is also planning to offer an updated version of the all-electric Up, featuring a bigger-capacity battery pack for longer driving range. The current model comes with a 18.7kWh battery pack that gives it just 160km (100miles) of certified driving range. "We certainly will have to think about a range extension for the electric Up," Diess said.