Hotter BMW i3S iPerformance To Gain 20HP And Updated Chassis

BMW is readying the facelifted version of the i3 for its premiere at the Frankurt Motor Show, along a new range-topping version: the i3S iPerformance.
Set to offer a sportier driving experience, the i3S will reportedly get a more powerful electric motor, adding 20hp to the standard 168hp for a total of 188hp.
This will allow the upcoming i3S to further improve its straight-line performance but not at the expense of driving range, which will remain the same with the standard 94Ah versions according to Autocar.
The new BMW i3S is also going to get a 40mm wider front track and a 10mm lower suspension height in order to spice up its handling.
The rest of the i3 range will remain technically the same, meaning a 94Ah battery pack feeding a 168hp electric motor. BMW is concentrating on refreshing the quirky exterior look of the i3 with some new bumpers, restyled lights all around, new alloy wheel options and a wider choice of colors.
A new range of trim options as well as the latest version of BMW iDrive infotainment system will be included in the facelifted i3’s interior changes.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops