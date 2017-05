How About A Used Lamborghini Huracan LP620-2 Super Trofeo To Satisfy Your Racing Needs?

PHOTO GALLERY

Around £200,000 ($260,000) could land you a barely used Lamborghini Huracan Avio , or plenty of other exotics, but they could also make you the proud owner of a Huracan Super Trofeo racer.Of course, you won't be able to drive it out on public roads, but it could very well satisfy your GT3 racing needs , or it could complete an astonishing supercar collection.Built in collaboration with Dallara, for the 2016 Lamborghini Blancpain Super Trofeo Series, the track-ready supercar is at, one of the brand's dealers located in London, UK.And they are willing to let it go for £200,000, without tax, claiming that due to the owner's "commitments", it "only completed half a year's worth of Super Trofeo races", and this makes it "an exciting prospect, with just shy of 4,000km (2,485 miles) on the clock".Setting it apart from the standard Lamborghini Huracan is a more powerful version of the V10 engine, which makes 620PS (611hp), an improved dry weight, of 1,270kg (2,800lbs), and a power-to-weight ratio of 2.05kg per horsepower, in addition to other technical upgrades, and the striking grey paintwork, adorned with racing livery, and enormous rear wing.