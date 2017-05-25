How About A Used Lamborghini Huracan LP620-2 Super Trofeo To Satisfy Your Racing Needs?

Around £200,000 ($260,000) could land you a barely used Lamborghini Huracan Avio, or plenty of other exotics, but they could also make you the proud owner of a Huracan Super Trofeo racer.
Of course, you won't be able to drive it out on public roads, but it could very well satisfy your GT3 racing needs, or it could complete an astonishing supercar collection.
Built in collaboration with Dallara, for the 2016 Lamborghini Blancpain Super Trofeo Series, the track-ready supercar is at HROwen, one of the brand's dealers located in London, UK.
And they are willing to let it go for £200,000, without tax, claiming that due to the owner's "commitments", it "only completed half a year's worth of Super Trofeo races", and this makes it "an exciting prospect, with just shy of 4,000km (2,485 miles) on the clock".
Setting it apart from the standard Lamborghini Huracan is a more powerful version of the V10 engine, which makes 620PS (611hp), an improved dry weight, of 1,270kg (2,800lbs), and a power-to-weight ratio of 2.05kg per horsepower, in addition to other technical upgrades, and the striking grey paintwork, adorned with racing livery, and enormous rear wing.