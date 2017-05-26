Hugh Jackman Finds Mario In Tokyo As Police Crack Down On Cosplay Tours

Acting sensation Hugh Jackman was recently greeted to Tokyo by real life Mario Kart but unfortunately, local police are starting to crackdown on the unique cosplay tours.
The BBC reports that following the rise in popularity of Mario Kart tours through Tokyo where drivers wear outfits from the video games, there has been an increase in accidents.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department in Tokyo, there have been 12 go kart incidents over the past two months with foreign tourists involved in ten of them. One incident saw a woman from South Korea crash into a police box while there have also been numerous reports of drivers using their phones at the wheel.
On the back of these incidents, local authorities have told the five companies that offer the unique tours that participants need to be issued with protective gear, including helmets.
Under Japanese law, the go karts are classified as mopeds meaning drivers don’t need to wear seat belts.
On the streets of Tokyo... LIVE Mario Kart! (Minus the mushrooms and banana skins). pic.twitter.com/UqhYZFOgkN— Reuben Easey (@reubeneasey) April 16, 2017
We're here waiting for the green light and ohhhhh ..... #mariokart #supermariobros pic.twitter.com/zyI2eHv9rp— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) May 24, 2017