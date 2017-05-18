Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Now Available For Order In Europe [40 Pics]

Hyundai opened the order books for the new plug-in hybrid version of the Ioniq which is arriving at dealerships across the region this summer.
The Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid is powered by the same 103hp 1.6-litre petrol found in the regular Hybrid model but instead of the 43hp electric motor found there, it gets a stronger 60hp unit as well as a larger 8.9kWh battery pack.
Hyundai claims that the Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid is capable of running purely on electricity for as far as 63 km (39 miles). CO2 emissions are rated at 26g/km and the combined fuel economy is at 1.1lt/100km (256.8 mpg UK) on the NEDC cycle.
The overall system output is rated at 139hp (141PS), with the Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid able to accelerate from 0 to 62mph (100km/h) in 10.6 seconds and on to a top speed of 110mph (178km/h).
There is also an ECO Driving Assistant System that helps in lowering your fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. The system includes a coasting function that operates through analysing route information from the navigation system and then informing the driver to take his foot off the throttle.
Another feature of the ECO-DAS is the Predictive Engine Management, which decides how much power to draw from the petrol engine and the electric motor, increasing the engine’s operation to charge the battery when the road is expected to ascend, minimizing this way the inefficient use of the engine.
There’s also the Sport driving mode, which sets the hybrid powertrain and the six-speed dual-clutch gearbox for maximum power and faster shifts accordingly, along with a sportier steering feel.
Customers will be able to choose between eight exterior colors, including two metallic finishes and five with a pearl finish: Polar White (solid), Platinum Silver, Marina Blue (both metallic), Phantom Black, Iron Grey, Aurora Silver, Phoenix Orange and Demitasse Brown (all pearl). The cabin can be had in two color options: Lava Stone (black) and Afternoon Breeze (beige) with white or black-blue accents.
“Since the successful European launch of the IONIQ Hybrid and Electric in the autumn of 2016, we are continuing to electrify Europe with the introduction of the IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid,” said Thomas Schmid, Chief Operating Officer at Hyundai Motor Europe.
“This is a further step towards our goal of launching 14 eco cars worldwide by the year 2020, reducing emissions and making future mobility attractive to a wider audience.”