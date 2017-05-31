Hyundai Kona Marks Another Video Appearance

Despite our naked photos of the new Kona earlier this week, Hyundai continues to tease their small crossover ahead of an official unveiling this summer.
Part of the company's plan to become the leading Asian car brand in Europe by 2021, the subcompact SUV features a sleek design, dominated by a cascading grille, twin headlamps, slim taillights, and plastic cladding.
We caught a glimpse of the interior, back in January, with our scoops showing that it has a similar layout to the latest cars made by Hyundai, but it will be complemented by a new head-up display. This projects the necessary infomartion directly into the driver's line of sight, on a plastic panel that pulls out from the dashboard, providing good daytime visibility with a luminescence of 10,000 candela per square meter.
Beneath the new sheet metal, the 2018 Hyundai Kona is expected to share some parts from the i20 and i30, including the 1.0-liter and 1.4-liter gasoline engines, and a range of diesel units. All-wheel drive is expected to be found on the options list.
Hyundai will release more details on their Nissan Juke, Renault Captur, Peugeot 2008 and Opel Mokka rival in the coming weeks.