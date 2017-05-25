Hyundai Kona Previewed In New Official Films

Hyundai's South Korean arm has released a bunch of teaser videos for their all-new Kona.
Some of them are food-themed and others bring a touch of the Hawaii islands, as the automaker has chosen one of the US state's districts to name the subcompact SUV, and a final film previews its profile.
Although its final design is not visible in these clips, we already know that the Kona will get a set of slim LEDs, positioned right on top of the headlamps, plastic body cladding all around, courtesy of a few leaked images taken during a commercial shoot, earlier this month.
The brand's challenger to the likes of the Nissan Juke, Renault Captur, Peugeot 2008, and others in the B-segment SUVs, is underpinned by the same platform as the i20. It's also expected to use some nuts and bolts from the supermini and the larger i30, and to borrow some of the latter's engines.
Hyundai will lift the veils off the Kona in the coming weeks, but the vehicle's official premiere will take place at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, this fall.