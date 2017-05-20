Hyundai N Boss Hints At Veloster And Tucson N

Hyundai is gearing up to introduce the i30 N shortly, though new details are starting to emerge about future N variants.
In an interview with Drive, Hyundai N boss Albert Biermann confirmed there are several more high-performance models in the pipeline. As he explained, "We started with the C-segment and the fastback will follow, and we are already working on some other concepts for the B-segment and SUV also."
Biermann declined to say which model he was referring to when he mentioned the fastback, but it's presumably the Veloster as the Genesis Coupe successor will become part of the Genesis lineup.
Besides confirming the i30 N will be following by a high-performance coupe, Biermann strongly suggested the Tucson could receive an N variant. He hinted the model would have a reduced ride height, sportier tires, improved handling, and "a lot of power." The former BMW M boss also noted "We have a good platform with the Tucson to make a high-performance SUV" so it seems likely the company will offer one in the future.
Unfortunately, fans looking for a Genesis N will be out of luck, as the executive said there are currently no plans for high-performance versions. Despite that, he confirmed the upcoming Genesis G70 will have a twin-turbo 3.3-liter engine.