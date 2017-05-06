Hyundai's First Pickup Isn't Coming Until After 2020

Hyundai caused a firestorm of excitement when the company unveiled the Santa Cruz concept at the North American International Auto Show in 2015. However, it appears the company's first production pickup is still away off.
In an interview with CarAdvice, Hyundai Australia COO Scott Grant said “The official word is that ute is developing now" but it will not arrive "this side of 2020." Grant went on to say he wants the truck to be a traditional pickup that competes with the Ford Ranger, Holden Colorado, and Toyota HiLux.
He added that a "number of different markets" are also seeking the same thing but he doesn't have any detailed information about the vehicle at this point.
Interestingly, Grant says he wouldn't want the company to offer a production version of the Santa Cruz as it's a "different proposition, we don’t have any interest for it, even if it happens at all, and in right-hand drive." Instead, he wants a "proper 4×4 and 4×2 truck” instead of a lifestyle vehicle like the concept.
Given Hyundai Motor America's desire for a truck like the Santa Cruz and the international preference for something more rugged, it will be interesting to see which way the company goes.