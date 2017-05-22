Hyundai's Upcoming Kona May Face Production Delay

Hyundai won’t reveal the Kona until September’s Frankfurt Motor Show but there may already be a slight hiccup in the company’s plans to introduce the model.
The Investor reports that production of the Kona could be delayed due to a labor dispute at the firm’s huge Ulsan facility in South Korea.
The dispute is said to revolve around working hours, the scale of new parts set to be used by the Kona and how many workers will be assigned to build the small SUV.
According to a company official, the production schedule of the Kona has been halted for an undisclosed time. The disagreement happened after Hyundai outsourced Ulsan’s supply of car bumpers.
Whenever the Kona does reach the production line, we know it will share parts with both the i20 and i30 compact. Engine and transmission details aren’t known at this stage but the car was recently snapped without any camoflage on the set of a commercial shoot in Portugal.
Images via Autoweek