If Anyone Wants To Turn A Mazda CX-5 Into An Aston Martin SUV...

Ever since Aston Martin unveiled their DBX study , we've pretty much known what to call any potential future model of theirs with off-road capabilities.Then again, the concept was a crossover only in function (it had all-wheel drive), as it certainly didn't look like something that could potentially rival models such as the Porsche Cayenne, Maserati Levante or even the Jaguar F-Pace.That said, this render byisn't going to rival any premium SUVs either, seen as how it's based on a Mazda CX-5.But at least it's shaped like a proper SUV and not some type of 4-seater SUV Coupe , although we remain torn regarding that DB11 front end actually working or not on a family hauler.The headlights are definitely borrowed from the DB11 , whereas the shoulder line and overall profile have a pretty straight forward design, missing some of those muscular lines you'd find on a Levante or an F-Pace.