If Anyone Wants To Turn A Mazda CX-5 Into An Aston Martin SUV...
| By Sergiu Tudose
Ever since Aston Martin unveiled their DBX study, we've pretty much known what to call any potential future model of theirs with off-road capabilities.
Then again, the concept was a crossover only in function (it had all-wheel drive), as it certainly didn't look like something that could potentially rival models such as the Porsche Cayenne, Maserati Levante or even the Jaguar F-Pace.
That said, this render by Kleber Silva isn't going to rival any premium SUVs either, seen as how it's based on a Mazda CX-5.
But at least it's shaped like a proper SUV and not some type of 4-seater SUV Coupe, although we remain torn regarding that DB11 front end actually working or not on a family hauler.
The headlights are definitely borrowed from the DB11, whereas the shoulder line and overall profile have a pretty straight forward design, missing some of those muscular lines you'd find on a Levante or an F-Pace.
