If You'd Don't Mind The Looks, Porsche's 996 Carrera Is Great Sports Car

Porsche's latest-generation 911 GT3 is the fastest, most powerful and most technologically-advanced iteration of the GT3 to date. However, you don't need the latest GT3, or even an old GT3, to understand why the 911 is held in such high regard.
Jethro Bovingdon from Drive Tribe is the owner of a 996-generation Carrera and in the video below, describes that this near 20-year-old 911 is still a joy to drive.
Sure, it isn't as fast as its modern successors but it retains the iconic formula that has made the 911 one of the world's most revered sports cars; a rear-engine layout, rear-wheel drive, manual transmission and exceptional steering feel.
In the year's since leaving Porsche's factory, Bovingdon's 911 has undergone some upgrades including new engine mounts, adjustable Bilstein suspension and an aftermarket exhaust system.
These tweaks combine to create a driving experience that is hard to find in many modern day sports cars and just goes to show that performance figures don't define a car.