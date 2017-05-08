Indy Not Looking To Poach F1 Drivers, Says Boss

The boss of IndyCar, Mark Miles, says that despite Fernando Alonso’s decision to race at this month’s Indy 500, there’s no concerted effort to bring current F1 drivers to the series.
Speaking to the media on Friday, Miles said that while it isn’t a strategy to lure F1 drivers to Indy, Alonso’s move could trigger his competitors to follow suit, reports Reuters.
“I don't think it's a strategy for us. I think it (Alonso's decision to compete) was a unique set of circumstances in so many respects so we're not going to be following the grand prix series around and trying to poach drivers.
“I think more drivers will pay more attention to it and we'll see what happens. There may be points in their careers where we make some sense. It's not a strategy per se,” Miles said.
Although the sport won’t chase F1 drivers, Alonso’s decision to race at Indianapolis has already payed dividends for the sport. Footage from his test last week in the Dallara-Honda has already been viewed more than 2 million times with many viewers from outside the United States.
The Spaniard recently revealed that he is competing at the Indy 500 in an effort to win the Triple Crown of motorsport that includes the Monaco GP, Indy 500 and 24 Hours of Le Mans.