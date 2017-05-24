IndyCar Reveals Dramatic Universal Aero Kits For 2018

IndyCar has just detailed the universal aerodynamic kits all competitors will use in 2018 and compared to this year’s cars, they look significantly more refined, flowing and dare we say it, rather beautiful.
Currently in IndyCar, teams can opt to use either Chevrolet-designed aero kits or ones produced by Honda. From 2018, all racers will use these two new aero kits but teams will still be able to select between Chevrolet and Honda engines. The new aero kits will be fitted to the Dallara IR-12 chassis already in use.
The first aero kit, pictured above, will be used for superspeedway races and incorporates simplified front and rear wings to offer appropriate levels of downforce without creating too much drag. The aero kit also includes menacing shark gills ahead of the exhausts and curvaceous side pods.
As for the second aero kit found below, it will be used on road courses and short ovals during the 2018 IndyCar championship. Both its front and rear wings are significantly more substantial and complex than the superspeedway configuration in order to provide huge levels of downforce and grip.
Both the aero kits are still in their concept stages and still need to be finalized before production begins.