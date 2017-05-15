Infiniti QX80 Signature Edition Comes Full Of Toys, Starts From $68,330

Infiniti is now offering the QX80 in special Signature Edition spec, boasting extra standard equipment and unique design features.
The new Infiniti QX80 Signature Edition comes packed with features like an exclusive Saddle Tan leather interior, chrome rearview mirror caps and a set of dark-finish 22-inch forged alloys, wrapped in 275/50 all-season tires.
The Japanese flagship SUV also benefits from a wide array of standard driver assistance systems, including Backup Collision Intervention, Blind Spot Warning, Intelligent Cruise Control, Distance Control Assist, Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Predictive Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Intervention, Lane Departure Warning and Lane Departure Prevention.
Customers will be able to choose between a seven- or an eight-passenger configuration and between 2WD and 4WD versions. All models are equipped with a 400hp 5.6-litre V8, paired to a seven-speed automatic transmission.
"The QX80 continues to set records, with deliveries up more than 30 percent this year through April," said Randy Parker, vice president, Infiniti Americas. "With the Signature Edition's exclusive content and distinctive appearance, we expect QX80 traffic in our showrooms to remain strong throughout the spring and summer."
Pricing for the 2017 Infiniti QX80 Signature Edition starts from $68,330 (destination and handling fees included), with the 4WD version priced from $71,430.