Insane Nissan Silvia Drift Car Causes Chaos In Monaco

An absolutely insane Nissan S14 Silvia caused mayhem at the conclusion of Top Marques Monaco last month, roaring along the streets and eventually attracting the attention of local residents and police.
The Silvia has been created by Brill Steel Motorsport as a ferocious drift car but hasn’t actually attended any drifting events, instead just doing the rounds at car shows throughout Europe. While it may not have seen any on-track action, it certainly has all the right ingredients to be an absolute animal.
Beneath the carbon fiber skin sits a 720 hp LS3 V8 outfitted with NASCAR internals and a Nitrous system that lifts power to 900 hp.
It has no mufflers or sound deadening and a straight exhaust system, allowing it to spit flames at a moment’s notice and emit a roar which prompted a local resident to complain and call the police.