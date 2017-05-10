Is The 1996 Rolls-Royce Silver Spur Still A Great Limo To This Day?

While the Silver Spur used to cost around $180,000 back when it first came out (roughly $300k now), you can get one today for the price of a well-equipped non-premium midsize sedan.
The question is, should you? Morally speaking, the Silver Spur used to be what the Phantom is today, RR's ultimate interpretation of luxury on wheels at the time. During the course of this video, you'll see YouTuber Doug DeMuro actually argue in favor of owning this 21 year old luxury car.
First things first, inside the Silver Spur it's a total wood-fest. But this being an old British car, that's hardly a surprise.
There are a few quirks to note, but overall quality is obviously not bad. Plus, you've got a dedicated button that measures the oil level for you just so you won't have to get your hands dirty.
So what about the driving aspect? According to DeMuro, the Silver Spur is incredibly quiet, "unbelievably smooth" and glides over every surface just as a top of the line luxury car should.
In the end, chances are that people who own these cars also get to enjoy their plush ride on a regular basis, which is what it's all about with a Rolls-Royce. Of course, once those repair bills start rolling in (no pun intended), the previously mentioned well-equipped non-premium midsize sedan will probably start looking pretty good to you.