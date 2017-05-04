Is The Audi RS7 Performance Enough To Keep The Tesla Model S In Check?

Audi’s most powerful iteration of the RS7 meets the all-mighty Tesla Model S P100 D to see if it has what it takes to keep the most convincing electric car right now from taking over the performance four-door segment.
Both of them are considered the quickest-accelerating four-door models in the market right now, but that’s where the similarities stop.
As you may already heard, the Audi RS7 is still gas-powered, using a twin-turbo V8 that churns out 605hp in Performance spec while the Tesla’s dual electric motors produce a combined 680hp in Ludicrous Plus spec.
The instant response of the electric motors really don’t give Audi the chance to question the Tesla’s supercar-slaying ability on the quarter-mile but there’s a bigger picture here, and that’s what Motor Trend’s latest Head to Head episode is trying to find out.
Sure electric cars are the future, but gas-powered ones still have a lot to give, as portrayed perfectly in the video below.