Is The California T A True Ferrari?

Ever since it was launched in 2008, the Ferrari California has faced some stiff criticism, with some even going as far as saying that it's not a 'real' Ferrari.
However, the Italian brand's most affordable product went through a makeover some 3 years ago, during which it received a few important visual and technical upgrades, a new engine, and the 'T' added to its name, but were these enough to make it lose its stigma with critics?
Well, Doug DeMuro believes the answer is 'yes', and to prove his point, he set out to review a Ferrari California T, provided by one of his viewers.
Almost immediately after setting foot inside, he noticed the sharp steering, the sheer power of the V8 and smooth transmission, which, combined with its eye-catching design, new technologies, and a well-built interior, make it worthy of the Ferrari badge.
DeMuro actually went beyond that and called the Ferrari California T better than a Porsche 911. See what he had to say in the video that follows.