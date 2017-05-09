Is The Chevrolet Bolt The EV We’ve Been Waiting For?

If you are in the market for an affordable long-range electric car, then the Chevrolet Bolt is definitely the strongest candidate around.
GM certainly deserves the credit of launching an EV at this price range featuring more than 200 miles of official driving range first, especially since they’ve beat Tesla and their hotly anticipated Model 3.
The Chevrolet Bolt is powered by a 200hp electric motor which in turn is getting fed by a 60kWh floor-mounted lithium-ion battery pack. EPA says it’ll travel 238 miles (383km) on a single charge.
Chevy says that it’ll do a 0-60mph in less than six seconds, proving that this isn’t a slow commuter, although its top speed is understandably limited to 91mph (145km/h).
The specs definitely sound very impressive on paper and the reports from the first owners sound encouraging, but now the first video reviews have landed, courtesy of Kelly Blue Book, giving us a much clearer image of what the Chevrolet Bolt is like.