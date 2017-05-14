Is The Entry-Level 2017 BMW 530i Fast Enough?

There was a time when buying a 530i (or a 528i) meant getting propelled by a 3.0-liter in-line 6-cylinder engine, which felt smooth and punchy.
Now however, the 2017 BMW 530i makes do with a 2.0-liter 252 PS in-line 4-cylinder unit. It's capable of getting to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.2 seconds, which makes it barely quicker than an old E60 530i.
Are any of these figures bad though? Not at all, according to The Fast Lane Car, who took on the challenge of hitting 60 mph (96 km/h) as fast as possible with the 530i, at high altitude.
The reviewer came away impressed not just by the car's acceleration, but also its looks, on-board tech and stopping power. The 0-60 time was 6.69 seconds, which isn't bad considering the circumstances.
The rear-wheel driven 2017 BMW 530i is currently priced at $51,200 in the US, making it slightly cheaper than the equivalent Mercedes-Benz E-Class, but more expensive than the cheapest Audi A6 2.0 TFSI.